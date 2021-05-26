INEC RECs in N/East meet to review, validate 4-year strategic plan

By Hajara Leman

Gombe, May 25, 2021 Ahead of the 2023 general elections, officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the North-East are meeting in Gombe to validate the 2022 to 2026 strategic action plan.

Malam Umar Ibrahim, the Gombe State Resident Electoral Commissioner, said on Tuesday in Gombe that the meeting was convened to review the commission’s 2022-2026 strategic programme of action.

Ibrahim said the document would provide an actionable blueprint that would guide all activities of the commission in the next four years.

He explained that the activities included preparations and conduct of 2023 General Elections as well as all off season governorship elections.

According to him, the strategic plan and programme of action when adopted, will take over from the 2017 to 2021 plan which is going to expire by the end of 2021.

He further said their collective contribution was critical to the success of the objective of the plan.

He urged the field officers to be vigilant, following the security challenges of the region which, he said, was capable of affecting the smooth discharge of their assignments.

Naija247news reports that all the Residents Electoral Commissioners of the six states in the geopolitical zone are attending the meeting.