Lagos Govt pays N270m to deceased LG, SUBEB staff families

By Florence Onuegbu

Lagos, May 25, 2021 The Lagos State Government on Tuesday said it paid N270 million as insurance packages to families of deceased staff of local governments and State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

The Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Dr Wale Ahmed, made this known in Ikeja, during the 2021 Ministerial Press Briefing in commemoration of the second year in office of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Ahmed said that the money was paid to families of 160 deceased staff of Local Governments Areas (LGAs), Local Council Development Areas(LCDAs) and SUBEB.

”In the year under review, the ministry ensured the release of claims to 160 beneficiaries of deceased employees of SUBEB and LGAs/LCDAs, amounting to N269,697,458.75 by LASACO Assurance Plc,” he said.

According to him, the ministry will be commencing on periodic tour of LGAs/LCDAs and will be presenting insurance claims to beneficiaries of deceased employees of SUBEB and LGAs/LCDAs.

The commissioner also said a total of 154 Marital Documents were released to LGAs/LCDAs, with 21 Special License Approvals, two Church License Approvals and two Renewal of Approvals.

He said that through the Local Government Administration Department, the ministry was able to initiate and coordinate the flag-off of the 377 state-wide project by the administration of Gov. Sanwo-Olu.

Ahmed said that the project covered 257 roads, 86 buildings, 23 electrification, nine boreholes and two jetties to link communities across the state, thereby making communities accessible and as a result, engendered socio-economic activities at the grassroots.

”As part of its responsibilities in ensuring adherence to guidelines on administrative procedures, the ministry embarked on a strategic tour of LGAs/LCDAs. As at today, the ministry has visited all the 57 LGAs/LCDAs,” he said.

The commissioner said that the ministry facilitated the inauguration of a 21-member Market Advisory Council by Gov. Sanwo-Olu.

He said that the inauguration was borne out of the governor’s desire to make Lagos State a 21st Century economy and strategically position the markets and set it ready for the economic growth it would witness in the years ahead.

Ahmed said that in the days ahead, the ministry would be expanding its rural development efforts to other communities with the construction of Oba Oyediran Road in Badagry and Ramon Owoyemi St. in Egbeda.

He said that the ministry would also be constructing the Community Hall in Ikorodu, dilapidated Community Hall in Toga-Badagry; construct, equip and furnish the Information Viewing and Community Centre in Otunla Community, Ibeju-Lekki.

Ahmed said that the ministry would be sensitising LGAs/LCDAs on Local government elections; and train elected political office holders of the councils.

He also said that the ministry would be investigating petitions received from the public concerning activities of LGAs/LCDAs.