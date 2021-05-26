Lagos LG poll: Lawmaker endorses Ojokoro council boss for 2nd term

By Adeyemi Adeleye

Lagos, May 25, 2021 Mr Rasheed Makinde, lawmaker representing Ifako-Ijaiye Constituency II, Lagos State House of Assembly. has backed the second term ambition of the council chairman, Hammed Tijani, in the July 24 council poll.

Makinde, in a statement by his media aide, Mr Tunde Rufi’a, gave the nod at a meeting with members of his think-tank in Lagos on Tuesday.

Naija247news reports that the Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC) has scheduled its councillorship and chairmanship primaries for May 29.

The second-term lawmaker urged all party members in Ojokoro Local Council Development Area (LCDA) to cast their votes massively for Tijani.

He said that the decision of the rank and file of the party should be adhered to at the party’s primaries on May 29.

He advised party faithful in Ojokoro LCDA to come out and ensure that massive votes were cast, “for the leadership choice, Hon. Hammed Idowu Tijani, HID’’.

“As the party is set to hold the primary election, we must continue on our serious sensitisation and mobilisation of people for the actualisation of the stand of the leadership of our great party in Ojokoro LCDA.

“The leadership has concluded for a consensus candidate and this is also entrenched in our party constitution.

We cannot allow hoodlum to come and hijack the process that is why we are using internal mechanism to arrange all political posts in Ojokoro LCDA.

“The rank and file leadership of our party has met and we have all agreed for a consensus, and that agreement favours the incumbent chairman, Hon. HID Tijani.

“This will enable him to complete the numerous projects, ranging from youth development, women empowerment, infrastructure upgrades, staff welfare to political advancement,’’ he said.

Makinde noted that the decision to endorse Tijani for second term was all-encompassing and well accepted by the entire leadership of the party in the LCDA.