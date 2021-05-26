Lagos LG poll: Rights group urges peaceful elections

By Adeyemi Adeleye

Lagos, May 25, 2021 A rights group, Center for Human and Socio-Economic Rights (CHSR), on Tuesday called for violence-free local government election in Lagos State.

The group made the call in a letter signed by its National President, Alex Omotehinse, and addressed to the National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Bola Tinubu, and other APC leaders in the state.

Copies of the letter, which was also sent to Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, emphasised the need for peaceful primaries.

Omotehinse said the forthcoming APC primaries and the July 24 local government election should be free, fair, credible, acceptable and violent- free.

He urged APC leaders to allow all the processes as stated in the State’s Electoral Law and 1999 Constitution to prevail in selecting those that would represent the residents of the State at the Local Government Areas (LGAs) and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs).

According to him, the group considers the move to conduct local government election in Lagos State as commendable because it will bring development closer to the people at the grassroots.

“We believe that in doing the right thing, the right steps and process must be adopted not just in accordance with the party tenets, manifestos and constitutional provision, but to the peaceful coexistence of the electorates as a whole.

“Our concerns have always centred on the process for the conduct of the election mainly from the parties in Lagos to make it free, fair, peaceful and credible.

“Lagos has always been adjudged as the centre of excellence and numero uno in all facets of endeavours and we believe that conduct of election into local government administration should not be exception in its excellence,”he said.

Omotehinse advised the APC to adopt either direct primary or indirect primary in some areas to prevent outbreak of violence.

According to him, the security situation of the state after the #Endsars protest of October 2020 was still fragile.

Omotehinse described activities of some APC members and stakeholders in the build up to the election as “desperate and infused volatility”, and warned those aggrieved not to disrupt the exercise.

Omotehinse said the group believed it should not wait until things went comatose before lending its voice.