Lagos Party condoles with Gov. Tambuwal over death of Agric Commissioner

By Adeyemi Adeleye

Lagos, May 25, 2021 The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, on Tuesday, commiserated Gov. Aminu Tambuwal and people of Sokoto State over the death of Alhaji Mohammed Tureta, the State’s Commissioner for Agriculture.

Naija247news reports that Tureta,62, died on Monday at the Usmanu Danfodio University Teaching Hospital (UDUS), Sokoto, after a protracted illness .

The Lagos State PDP Chairman, Adedeji Doherty, in a statement in Lagos, said that the party and its entire members in the state expressed heartfelt condolences to Tambuwal and people of Sokoto.

Doherty said: “We are all grieved by this loss and we pray that Allah grants him Jannatul- Firdaus and forgive his sins.

“Tureta was a lover of peace, an astute entrepreneur and a party devotee.”

The chairman sympathised with late Tureta’s wives, children, family, friends and the entire people of Sokoto State, praying that God would give all concerned the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

Tureta was a former Federal Lawmaker representing the Bodinga/Dangeshuni/Tureta Federal Constituency on the platform of the PDP.

He was also the State Chairman of the PDP in Sokoto State.

He also served as commissioner during former Governor Aliyu Wamakko’s administration for eight years and was later reappointed by Governor Aminu Tambuwal for an additional six years.