NCDMB targets completion of 8 oil and gas projects in 2yrs

By Solomon Asowata

Lagos, May 25, 2021 The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), says it plans to complete eight oil and gas projects within the next two years.

Mr Simbi Wabote, the Executive Secretary, NCDMB, made the disclosure on Tuesday at the opening of the virtual 2021 Nigerian Oil and Gas Opportunity Fair (NOGOF).

According to him, the completion of the projects will boost local capacity and create job opportunities for Nigerians.

Newsmen reports that the two-day fair has as its theme: ‘Leveraging Opportunities and Synergies for Post Pandemic Recovery of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry’.

Wabote said the projects include completion and commissioning of two additional modular refineries in Edo and Bayelsa states following the successful completion of the Waltersmith Modular Refinery at Ibigwe, Imo State

“This implies delivery of one modular refinery per year within a three-year period.

“We shall complete and commission composite Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder manufacturing plants with combined capacity of 1.2 million cylinders per annum in Bayelsa and Lagos State

“We shall commission three other projects dedicated to gas processing, LPG bottling, and production of base oil.

“We shall commission and commence operations from our industrial parks at Odukpani and Emeyal-1 in Bayelsa State.”

The executive secretary said NCDMB had so far committed a total of 332 million dollars to attract project developments valued at 3.7 billiondollars under its commercial ventures partnership programmes.

Also speaking, Mr Mele Kyari, Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said there was abundant opportunities for both foreign and local investors in Nigeria’s petroleum sector.

Kyari said the conference would further foster institutional collaboration and participation of indigenous company’s oil and gas activities in order to maximise the benefits of the huge oil and gas resources for the people.

On his part, Senator Teslim Folarin, Chairman, Senate Committee on Local Content, said the National Assembly would continue to support efforts geared toward quick recovery of the oil and gas sector from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Folarin commended the NCDMB for developing local capacity and participation in the industry, stressing that the lawmakers were ready to continue to support the board’s objective.

In his keynote address, Chief Timipre Sylva, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, said NOGOF was a key platform for showcasing upcoming opportunities in the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors of the industry.

The minister who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr Moses Olamide, said the last edition of NOGOF which held in 2019 put Nigeria on the spotlight and opened a plethora of opportunities for indigenous companies to key into the industry across the entire value chain.

Sylva noted that the theme of the conference was very apt as Nigeria must begin to look at ways to accelerate the recovery of the industry post COVID-19.

He, therefore, urged participants and other stakeholders to use the fair to evaluate the opportunities, discuss strategies and form synergies that would ensure recovery and growth of the industry