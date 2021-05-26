PTAD commences payment of consequential pension payments

By Nana Musa

Abuja, May 26, 2021 The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) says it has commenced the payment of the consequential adjustment to pensioners under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS).

Mr Gbenga Ajayi, the PTAD’s Head of Corporate Communications, stated this in a statement issued on behalf of Dr Chioma Ejikeme, the Executive Secretary of PTAD, in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said that the payment was in fulfilment of the promise she made following the announcement of President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval of the implementation of the consequential adjustment to the pension benefits occasioned by the new minimum wage increase of 2019.

Ajayi said that Ejikeme promised that the upward adjustment of pension benefits would take effect from May 2021.

He said that while reacting to the messages of gratitude received from some pensioners, the Executive Secretary assured them of PTAD’s commitment to the welfare of the DBS pensioners.

Ejikeme, however, cautioned them against fraudsters who called pensioners pretending to be staff of PTAD, saying that no staff of the directorate would request for gratification before processing their pension payment.

She urged the pensioners to report such phone calls and other activities of the scammers to PTAD for adequate investigation and possible prosecution.

Naija247news reports that consequently, pensioners under the Civil Service Pension Department (CSPD), Parastatals Pension Department (PaPD), Police Pension Department (PPD), and Customs, Immigration and Prisons Pension Department (CIPPD), have begun receiving their accrued arrears.

The four departments represent the operational departments of the PTAD.

