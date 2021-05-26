Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has appointed former Governor of Imo State, Dr. Ikedi Ohakim and four others as members of the burial committee for late Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu.

Late Admiral Kanu was a one time Military Administrator of old Imo State.

Dr. Ohakim was named Chairman of the Committee.

Other members of the burial committee include another former Military Administrator of Imo State, Navy Capt. James Aneke, Minister of State Mines, Dr. Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah, the Secretary to Imo State Government, Chief Cosmas Iwu and his Abia State counterpart, Barr. Chris Ezem.

Governor Uzodimma had described late Admiral Kanu as a detribalised Nigerian leader.

The Governor said the Committee shall liaise with the family of the deceased, “the community and Lagos State Government and organise a befitting state burial for His Excellency, Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu, former Military Governor of Old Imo State.”

Admiral Kanu died January 13, 2021. He was a member of the defunct Supreme Military Council of Nigeria.

He was the first Military Administrator of Old Imo State in 1976 from where he proceeded to administer Lagos State in 1977.