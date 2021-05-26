Uzodimma Inaugurates Imo Health Summit and Investment Committee

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has inaugurated the Imo Health Summit and Investment Committee, with a charge on members to ensure an outing that will develop a template for healthcare development and investment in the State.

Inaugurating the Committee members at Executive Council Chambers, Government House Owerri, Tuesday, Governor Uzodimma promised to support the Committee to enable members achieve positive changes in the medical advancement of Imo State.

He enjoined them take a critical look at the Mission Statement of his Administration on Health matters, which he said, captured improvement of healthcare delivery from Primary to Secondary and Tertiary levels.

He noted that the Mission Statement encompasses provision of health infrastructure, improved facilities, training and re-training of health workers, among others in the State.

He said the essence of the Health and Investment Summit is to bring in stakeholders to the sector, including local and foreign investors, to assist Government achieve her objective in the health sector.

He commended the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Bath Okorochukwu for putting the Committee together and charged him to work hard to ensure that an average Imolite has access to proper healthcare.

Earlier in his presentation at the inauguration, Dr. Okorochukwu reiterated his Ministry’s readiness to give Imo people the best quality healthcare that will stem the tide of health tourism.

In a vote of thanks, Chairman of the Committee, Prof. Bond Anyaehie thanked the Governor for finding them worthy of inclusion in the Committee and promised on behalf of his colleagues, to give the State the best.