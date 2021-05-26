The Senator representing Imo North Senatorial Zone at the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly, Frank Ibezim has been formerly received by Governor Hope Uzodimma who admonished him to be a good ambassador for Imo State in general and Okigwe zone in particular.

The Imo State All Progressive Congress (APC) Chairman, Chief Marcon Nlemigbo, had presented Senator Ibezim to Governor Uzodimma at the Government House Owerri on Monday.

While congratulating Senator Ibezim on his swearing in as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria following his victory at the polls and series of litigations against him, the Governor urged him to remain focused and remember that there is so much work to do.

The Governor who thanked God for standing by Senator Ibezim however noted: “It is not going to be easy or uhuru for because there are a lot of expectations from Okigwe people in particular and Imo citizens in general.”

Governor Uzodimma assured the Senator that God will grant him the grace to remain focused to execute his plans for Okigwe people, Imo people and the entire Nigerians.

The Governor said that Imo people now have an ambassador in the person of Senator Ibezim “who they can now call their own.”

He said the Senator will help him and APC in Imo State to build a new and large political family that will work in synergy to deliver democracy dividends to Imo people.

Earlier, Senator Ibeziim thanked Governor Uzodimma, the Deputy Governor, Prof. Placid Njoku, the State Chairman of APC, Chief Nlemigbo, the Okigwe people and all APC faithful for making his dreams come true.

Senator Ibezim who said he will forever remain grateful to Governor Uzodimma informed that he is doing well alongside other Senators of the Federal Republic.

He assured that soon his contributions and efforts towards bringing developments to Okigwe in particular and Imo State in general will start yielding fruits.

Adding his voice to the appreciation to the Governor on making Senator Ibezim a Senator for Okigwe Zone, the Speaker Imo State House of Assembly who is also a son of Okigwe Zone, Rt. Hon. Paul Emeziem said Governor Uzodimma took it upon himdelf “to recover the Okigwe Senate seat from the hands of Political Marauders in the zone.”

Chief Nlemigbo had earlier told the Governor that the process that led to Frank Ibezim emerging Senator was almost a war. In his words: “We fought to be here, we fought to get Frank Ibezim be a Senator.”

He prayed God to reward all who contributed in making the success possible.

Present at the visit were the Senator’s wife and daughter, the Deputy Governor, Prof. Placid Njoku, the Speaker Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Paul Emeziem, Hon. Members representing Okigwe and Ehime Mbano in the National Assembly, the Secretary to the Imo State Government, Chief Cosmas Iwu, the Chief of Staff to Governor, Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie, government appointees and some APC leaders in Imo State.