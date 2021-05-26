Yobe state govt. pays 600 retirees N7.5b in 2 years

By Ahmed Abba

Damaturu, May 25, 2021 The Yobe government on Tuesday said it paid N7.5 billion as retirement benefits and gratuities to 600 beneficiaries from June 2019 to February 2021.

The Commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Musa Mustapha, said this at the ongoing ministerial briefing organised by Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Damaturu.

Mustapha, represented by Muhammed Gana, the Director, Internal Audit, said

“Retirement benefits and death gratuity in respect of about 600 beneficiaries amounting to about N7.5 billion was paid between the period of June 1, 2019 to Feb 31, 2021.”

He added that the state government had approved biometrics verification exercise for all new employees before enrollment into state payroll to further strengthen the Public Finance Management in the state.

He said the Yobe government had enacted Public Finance Management Law to ensure institutionalise accountability, transparency, and sustainability in the management of the state’s finances.

He added that Yobe, with the support of the World Bank, had deployed State Integrated Financial Management Information System (SFTAS) in all ministries and other sensitive offices in the state.

The Commissioner also said the audited financial statements of the state could be accessed on the ministry’s website: http//pfm.yb.gov.ng for transparent operational activities.