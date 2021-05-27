Government not establishing farms in Imo for RUGA, says Uzodimma

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has said that the reason behind the renovation on some integrated farms in Imo was not for Rural Grazing Area (RUGA) purposes.

Contrary to speculations that the Imo State Government was planning to use the so-called farms for RUGA, the Governor said those behind such insinuations are simply enemies of the people who do not want the government to take steps to tackle the mounting youth employment facing Imo.

Recently, Governor Uzodimma moved to revive some integrated farms in the state such as Achara-Ubo Farm in Emekukwu, Songhai Farm in Nekede and the Avutu Poultry farm in Obowo.

But no sooner did a government contractor move into one of the farms than speculation became rife that the government had started RUGA implementation in the state for Fulani herdsmen settlement.

At Achara-Ubo Farm in Emekukwu, for instance, youths and other Ubowalla Community members had taken to the streets to protest the cleaning of the Farm by the contractor and even ended up locking the place.

However, in dispelling the rumour, Governor Uzodimma said he was not only concerned about the youths who needed to be properly engaged, but the potentials inherit in renovating, rehabilitating and reviving the now prostrate Achara –Ubo Farm.

The Governor therefore advised Imo indigenes to dwell less on rumour-mongering, particularly when the channels to obtain accurate information on government intentions are available.

He said that the army of youths in Imo State who roam about the streets as a result of not being properly engaged was enough to worry any responsible government, noting that what is required now is a government that thinks outside the box to fix our problems.

Governor Uzodimma further admonished Imolites – Traditional Rulers, Town Unions, Youths, market men and women, religious leaders – to join hands with his government to make Imo State a better place for all.

He regretted that recourse to rumour-mongering and idle speculations had caused more harm to our State noted before now across the country as peaceful and urged all and sundry to join hands with his administration to return Imo State to that status and even lift it higher on development.