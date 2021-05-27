NUJ scores Uzodimma high on Infrastructure

…Gov receives Grand-patron Award from Journalists.

Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma has been scored highly on infrastructural renewal by the National Executive of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) whose members also conferred on the Governor, the Grand-Patron Award of the NUJ.

Conferring the Award at the Executive Council Chambers, Government House Owerri, Imo State, Wednesday night, the National President of NUJ, Comrade Chris Isiguzo, alongside other National Officers and the Imo State Executive Council members of the Union led by the Chairman, Chief Chris. Akaraonye, eulogized the good works of the Governor that earned him the Award.

They described the Governor as a true Nationalist, who believes in the oneness of Nigeria, a philosophy they said is in line with the belief of NUJ.

The President of NUJ commended the several giant developmental strides of Governor Uzodimma in the area of road construction, especially some critical roads in Imo State that defiled efforts of past administrations.

On security, the NUJ National President also commended the Governor for putting in place the best security architecture that has tried to curtail security surge in the State and brought hoodlums to their knees, noting that in spite of all odds, the security in Imo State is still one of the best in the country.

Also speaking, the Imo State Chairman of NUJ, Chief Chris Akaraonye commended the Governor on the way he has piloted the affairs of the State.

He used the opportunity to present some of the problems facing the Union in the State to the Governor which include transportation and the State of Secretariat of Imo NUJ.

Receiving the award, Governor Uzodimma thanked the National President of NUJ and those that accompanied him for the recognition and conferment of the award and promised to uphold it to the letter.

He commended Isiguzo for his efforts and progress he has made so far as President of NUJ of Igbo extraction.

He promised to give him the necessary support he deserves as the National President of NUJ by registering Imo State at the National Secretariat as a symbol of when an Igbo man was at the helm of the Union in Nigeria.

The Governor informed that NUJ is a union people always look forward to associating with, and sought the need to allow the body participate in the discussions and resolutions of the problems of insecurity in Nigeria.

The Governor did not hide his feelings over the disgusting role of the social media in fueling most of the problems bedevelling Nigeria, especially insecurity through fake news.

He urged NUJ nationwide to help Government create the awareness that things are not as bad as they are posted and painted in the social media.

He thanked the NUJ leadership for positively acknowledging his efforts in the areas of infrastructure and security of lives and property of Imo people and everybody in Imo State and promised not to relent as it is a mandate he has sworn an oath to uphold.

Highlights of the visits were the decoration of the Governor with the Grand Patron Award and the presentation of a plague to that effect.

Comrade Isiguzo used the opportunity to present to the Governor the newly elected Chairman of NAWOJ in Imo State, Mrs Dorathy Nnaji.

Thereafter, the Governor announced the gift of two buses to the National and Imo State Chapter of the NUJ as a way of enhancing their operations both at the State and National levels.