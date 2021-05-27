US Consulate to partner ICCI to boost productivity

By Ibukun Emiola

Ibadan, May 27, 2021 Brandon Husdpeth, the Economic Chief at United States Consulate in Lagos, says the mission will partner with Ibadan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) to improve productivity.

Husdepth stated this when he led a team of US officials on a visit to the ICCI in Ibadan on Thursday.

He noted that though the onset of COVID-19 pandemic was a tough time for all, “but I think now we are at a good period as we are starting to see the country come out of recession.

“And I think we now have two quarters of positive growth so it is a maximum opportunity for us to be discussing this partnership.

“At the consulate we have our section, the political economic section which is mostly responsible for following economic trend in the country and we have the foreign commercial service, Agricultural agency which have visited here and hope to come back.

“We also have the US Training Development Agency that looks to find partnership with private sector financing and companies.

“I think the combination of all of that is something that we could as we go back to talk to our partners to figure out areas where we can explore some of this avenue that you have outlined for us today.

“I do hope this will be the first of multiple conversations as we continue to see our counterparts from Abuja and Lagos travel to Oyo State.”

Earlier in his address, the President, ICCI, Chief Sola Abodunrin, said that export of agricultural products, training and facilitation of trade missions, among others were some of the areas where the chamber needed intervention.

He solicited the US Consulate’s support in making Ibadan Dry Port a reality in view of its economic impact.

“Ibadan Dry Port is strategic in rejuvenating Nigerian economy that is almost in a state of comatose and a cheap and easiest way to decongest Apapa port and ease the gridlock,” Abodunrin said.

In his remarks, Rev. Paul Jegede the Chief Executive Officer, Quality Foods, appreciated the Federal Government for banning importation of fruit juice even though concentrates were still being imported.

He noted that competition from big firms in the industry had been the major challenge for the upcoming ones.