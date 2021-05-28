Uzodimma: God has taken control of insecurity in Imo

…Condoles Primate of Anglican Church on Mother’s Death

Governor Hope Uzodimma has reassured Imo indigenes that the state is safe and well protected from any form of violence, incursions and unwarranted molestations and harassment of residents because “God has taken control.”

He gave the reassurance Friday while addressing the people of Imo State and others from all other parts of the world who came to be part of the funeral service of late Madam Selina Ozioma Ndukuba, mother of the Primate of All Nigeria (Anglican Church), Most Rev. Henry C. Ndukuba, at St. Peters Anglican Church, Ogberuru, Orlu Local Government Area in Imo State.

Governor Uzodimma condoled the Archbishop and members of his family for the loss of their dear mother and thanked of the Anglican community for coming from all parts of the world to be with the Ndukubas in Ogberuru.

Delving into the security situation in Imo State, the governor told them to “have confidence” not only because “government had risen to the occasion,” but that “God had taken control.”

He urged them to disregard some of the stories and rumours flying around that tend to put fears in the people, assuring that “the Egyptians we saw yesterday we shall see no more today.”

However, Governor Uzodimma pleaded with the leadership of the Church to join hands with government in letting our people know the benefits that accrue from standing on moral rectitude, noting that crime does not pay.

Paradoxically, the Governor drew the people’s attention to the fact that there could be no successful crime in any community, village, town or State without somebody who knows the terrain well aiding the crime.

He therefore urged the Church, traditional rulers and leaders of communities to play their role in the fight against crime and criminality by assisting to flush out criminals from their midst and other hideouts.

He reminded the congregation that by virtue of his princely background, he is Igbo in flesh and blood, and so would not wish that the experience of the Nigerian Civil war repeats itself again.

He urged Imo people to apply their consciences as Christians and refrain from shading innocent blood through wanton destruction of lives and property in Imo State in particular and Nigeria in general.

In his appreciation of those who came for his mother’s burial, Most Rev. Ndukuba expressed his profound gratitude to God Almighty for the lives and times of their mother, Selina and thanked all who honoured the family with their prayers, goodwill messages and physical presence.

He specifically thanked Governor Uzodimma for finding time to attend the burial, in addition to numerous assistance, which included assurance of adequate security that encouraged the family to go on with the burial ceremony. “You have encouraged us, you have stood with us, we are grateful,” he told the governor.

The Primate commended the security agencies for their concerted efforts in ensuring that Nigerians are safe wherever they are.

Most Rev Ndukauba remarked: “To every Nigerian, there is hope for Nigeria. God will deliver us from the challenges bedeviling this country.”

He finally prayed God to reward abundantly and bless all who played one role or the other in the mother’s burial and also grant everyone traveling mercies as they return to their destinations.