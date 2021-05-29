NNPC Sells N267 Billion Crude Oil

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) sold crude oil worth N267.59 billion in February, while its total daily production stood at 1.42 million barrels per day in the first quarter of 2021, a document presented to the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) at its April 20-21 meeting, has shown.

The value of the crude, both export and domestic for February, was 97 per cent higher than that of January which was N134.35 billion.

Similarly, crude oil export revenue received in March amounted to $93.37 million, equivalent to N35.72 billion, representing a 204 per cent increase compared to February’s receipts.