Okorocha tackles Uzodimma over project demolition

The rift between Governor Hope Uzodinma and his predecessor, Senator Rochas Okorocha, took a different turn as the former governor again accused Uzodinma of demolishing his project at night.

Okorocha, in a statement issued by his media aide, Sam Onwuemeodo, accused the governor of demolishing the International Conference Centre building at night.

He said the governor allegedly demolished the building in order to justify the N500m he added to the budget for the reconstruction of the building.

The statement read in part, “It is no longer news that part of one of the signature projects of Senator Rochas Okorocha when he was governor, the imposing Imo International Convention Centre, was demolished the previous night by elements with sympathy for the state government.

“They had chosen to do that at night when evil actions are most free and had also chosen to demolish the back side of the edifice, to avoid people seeing them.

“So, demolishing part of the monumental edifice was to justify the amount provided in the budget for its renovation. The IICC has been at a very strategic place in Owerri and each time people see it, they remember Okorocha.”

But Uzodinma’s Senior Special Assistant on Print Media, Modestus Nwamkpa, said nobody was taking Okorocha seriously, adding that the former governor would not succeed in his “desperate bid” to distract the governor, whom he said was working hard to develop the state.