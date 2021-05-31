Emir commends AbdulRazaq for providing infrastructure

By Abiodun Esan

Ilorin, May 31, 2021 The Emir of Yashikira, Alhaji Umar Usman, has commended Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara for providing infrastructure for communities in Kwara North.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Rafiu Akakaye, in Ilorin said the traditional ruler made the commendation in Yashikira on Saturday night.

Ajakaye said the governor led his entourage to Yashikira for the 10th anniversary of the coronation of the emir.

“We thank you for the rehabilitation of our schools. All our classrooms were almost gone down before you came in but you made sure that those classrooms have been rehabilitated.

“We are aware of what you have been doing to make sure that we have not only potable water but water for irrigation by making sure that the earth dam in our area is well constructed.

“We thank you also for ensuring the provision of alternative energy source with the installation of solar panels in different places pending the time the ongoing installation of electricity poles from Ilesha-baruba to Okuta to Boriya will get to Yashikra.

“It is what we can see. We thank you very much.

“I want to also thank you for the support you are giving to the traditional council of Kwara State by allowing us to function properly and without backing down orders or dividing us,” Ajakaye quoted the emir as saying.

The statement added that the outstanding performance, humility, and respect the governor has for the traditional institutions and culture have earned him widespread acceptance amongst the people.

Ajakaye said the traditional ruler asserted that AbdulRazaq has in the last two years fully identified himself with the masses’ aspirations and executed several laudable projects across the state, including in Baruten local government.

“The first class emir said they have resolved to have the governor on the saddle for the next six years if he decides to run for another term in 2023, commending him for changing the face of governance in the state.

“I want to assure you that our people of Kaiama and Baruten are supporting your government.

“Whatever you decide we shall support you because we know that you are serving us. You will continue to serve us positively for the next six years, God willing,” Ajakaye quoted the emir as saying.

AbdulRazaq had earlier commended traditional institutions in the state for their support to his administration especially in the area of security of lives and properties.

He specifically congratulated the Emir of Yashikira for what he has achieved since he assumed the throne of his forebears.

The governor was accompanied during the visit by Sen. Sadiq Umar (Kwara North); Speaker Danladi; and Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development, Mr Muhammed Saifudeen.