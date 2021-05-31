FHF to begin national social housing programme soon – MD

By Rukayat Adeyemi

Lagos, May 31,2021 The Managing Director, Family Homes Fund (FHF), Mr Femi Adewole, says the company is perfecting the necessary agreement to kickstart the Federal Government National Social Housing Programme (NSHP).

Adewole disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos on the sidelines of the inaugural Technical Committee meeting on Real Estate Regulation in Lagos.

The NSHP is the housing component of the President Muhammadu Buhari Economic Sustainability Plan to deliver affordable housing and millions of jobs for Nigerians.

Adewole told NAN that the enabling agreement to ensure the commencement of the programme had reached an advanced stage.

“We expect that by the end of the week all the necessary enabling agreement for us to start funding the programme will have been completed .

“You can expect to see a very accelerated start with a number of housing projects across all regions of the country .

“The projects are already there, we have worked on them and know where they are, we are just awaiting funding,” he said.

Adewole said the FHF was currently working with the state governments on the projects and would deliver 14,000 houses in the first tranche.

Adewole disclosed that 26 states across the federation had donated 2,500 hectares of land for the project.

He added that new states were embracing the scheme on daily basis.

“We have had tremendous support in all of the states of the federation and have not had any state that hasn’t keyed into the programme.

“For some, it takes longer time because of their own internal process but we have had absolute commitment from all the 36 states of the federation .

Adewole promised that Nigerians earning as low as N30,000 which was the minimum wage would benefit from the programme as planned .

The NSHP will allow you own a home, as an individual or part of a cooperative with as low as two million naira only.

The programme is targeted at providing 300,000 low-income houses and creating 1.8 million jobs in the process across various geo-political zones of the country by 2024.

FHF has been appointed as the implementing agency to achieve these goals and had partnered with developers and direct financial institution that met its strategic objective.

