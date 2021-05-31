Omoyele Sowore shot: Police deny shooting Sowore for Abuja Unity Fountain

Nigerian activist, Omoyele Sowore post for im social media page allege say police shoot am for leg on Monday as im dey hold a protest.

Sowore wey dey ginger for Buhari Must Go protest, tweet say police officers shoot at am for Abuja Unity Fountain in di morning inside di kontri capital.

But di police say dem no get hand for Sowore shooting.

Police say di tori wey di waka say na female assistant of Police shoot am for Unity Fountain no be true.

Eyewitnesses say one police officer fire teargas at di gathering and di canister hit di publisher wey fall down on di spot.

Omoyele Sowore , di 50 year old publisher of Sahara Reporters bin don dey ginger for one “#RevolutionNow” protest for Nigeria since August 2019.

Sowore allege say as im pipo dey try organise one protest waka on top security mata for di kontri. Before dem go know, dem hear gunshot, and then di bullet hit Sowore for leg.

Di tori be say, Sowore and oda protesters bin land di Unity Fountain in di morning wia dem go wait for di entrance.

For Twitter post Sowore show picture of im injury and also call on di struggle to continue even if dem kill am.

Abuja police tok tok pesin, Yusuf Mariam explain say di police professionally restore calm afta some group of protesters dey try incite public disturbance.

She further explain say di protesters action fit cause di breakdown of law and order.

Di police tok tok pesin also urge Abuja pipo make dem liver no cut dem and make them remain calm.

Di command dey do everything possible te ensure the safety of dia lives and property, Yusuf Mariam add.

‘Sowore shot’ wetin hospital tok?

Afta di police hit di activist, dem rush am to Wellington hospital for Abuja.

At di time our reporter call di hospital to confirm weda dem bring Omoyele Sowore come dia, dem say yes.

But dem no tell weda na shoot- dem shoot am or weda na just injury e get.

Report wey reach BBC News Pidgin show say e don comot from di hospital.

Tori be say Sowore go like make im personal doctor attend to am.

