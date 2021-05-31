Party urges security agencies to bring killers of Gulak to justice

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Abuja, May 31,2021 The All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on security agencies to spare no effort in arresting and bringing the killers of Mr Ahmed Gulak to justice.

Gulak, an APC chieftain and former aide of former President Goodluck Jonathan, was killed by suspected assailants on Sunday in Owerri, Imo.

Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

He expressed shock over the killing of Gulak, describing the deceased as a shining political leader and patriot.

“The party joins Nigerians to mourn his death and condemn his murderers in the strongest possible terms.

”We commiserate with his immediate family and the government and people of Adamawa.

“The APC, as all well-meaning Nigerians is calling for national unity to fight crimes in the country.

“We urge relevant security agencies to leave no stone unturned in their efforts to track down and swiftly bring the perpetrators of this crime to justice,”Akpanudoedehe said.

He reiterated the need for Nigerians to continuously support and cooperate with security agencies who put their lives on the line to protect lives and property.

