Social, economic activities resume in Imo as normalcy gradually returns

By Victor Nwachukwu/ Ugonne Uzoma

Owerri, June 1, 2021 Social and economic activities have resumed in Owerri and its environs following the expiration of a sit-at-home order by the proscribed Indigenious People of Biafra (IPOB).

Naija247news reports that vehicular movements have resumed while some major markets, malls, schools, banks, filling stations and motor parks are bubbling with activities on Tuesday.

Also majority of workers, traders, commuters and artisans have resumed their activities, leaving the state in its usual normal atmosphere.

NAN, however, reports that a lot of shops remained closed at the Relief and Eke Onunwa Markets as some traders opted to wait an extra day.

Long queues were seen at filling stations, banks and offices of telecommunication service providers as residents of the state scramble to access goods and services.

Mrs Charity Umunnakwe, a trader at Relief market, expressed joy over the resumption of economic activities saying that her family survives on her daily income.

“I am happy that the market is bustling with activities today because ever since my husband died, we have survived on my daily income from my petty trading,” she said.

Mr Harrison Joseph, a commuter, lamented low turnout of passengers but expressed optimism that the situation would gradually normalise.

“We do not have as much passengers as we used to have before last weekend but I know that gradually everything will normalise,” he said.

Mrs Chidimma Maduka, a food vendor said ” Everything is getting back to normal. There was a long queue when I went to withdraw cash from an ATM point this morning which indicated that normalcy is gradually returning.

Similarly, Miss Chisom Nnodim, a teacher seized the opportunity to call on students to return to school as according to her, only a handful of students resumed on Tuesday.

However, heavy presence of security operatives could still be seen in major junctions of the metropolis such as fire service, airport road and Imo State University junctions.

Naija247news also reports that most parents could not allow their children and wards to go to school saying the have to be careful and watch events.

