The Imo State Executive Council presided over by the Governor, Dist. Senator Hope Uzodimma rose from her regular weekly meeting at the Sam Mbakwe Exco Chambers, Government House, Owerri, Wednesday and passed a vote of absolute and implicit confidence on the Governor over the way he has handled the security challenges in the State so far.

Briefing newsmen at the end of the meeting, the Hon. Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Chief Declan Emelumba said that the Council commended the Governor’s efforts in facing the security challenges headlong and urged him to continue to remain focused and not be distracted by those who have decided to continue in their nefarious activities of making the State ungovernable by generating unnecessary security upheavals.

The Exco in the same vain commended the security agencies in Imo State on the way and manner they have been able to confront the security challenges in the past two weeks, especially their efforts in unraveling those that killed Alhaji Ahmed Gulak, and the continuing speedy investigations on other such cases in Imo State.

Emelumba noted that Council appealed to the general public and political opponents in particular, to consider the interest of Imo people and refrain from creating unnecessary fear in the mind of their fellow citizens, insisting that “most people and or opponents of government now hide under IPOB to commit heinous crime for which Imo State is not known for.”

Accompanied by the Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser to the Governor, Oguwike Nwachuku, the Information Commissioner informed that the Council equally challenged the Permanent Secretaries in the State who are currently overseeing Ministries without Commissioners to ensure that they don’t allow gaps in the day-to-day running of the Ministries under their care.

“They should ensure that there is no vacuum in their various Ministries by leaving up to expectations and at the same time be able to implement on-going government policies and programmes in such Ministries,” Emelumba explained.