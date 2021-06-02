Persianas Completes Acquisition of Shoprite Retail Business

Tayo Amusan, Persianas Group Chairman, has paid for the acquisition of South Africa’s Shoprite Holdings retail business operations in Nigeria. The ownership has been officially transferred to Ketron Investment, a wholly-owned subsidiary of property group Persianas, according to a statement issued on Wednesday.

Shoprite Holdings had informed its shareholders about an operational and voluntary trading update released on 3 August 2020 wherein it advised shareholders about the potential disposal of its Nigerian operations.