The Federal Government on Thursday explained that the production of the first local vaccine for COVID-19 was being threatened by its inability to raise the $1.5 million cost of clinical trial.

Health Minister, Dr Osagie Ehanire, who disclosed this at the ministerial press briefing organized by the Presidential Communication Team at the State House, Abuja stressed that a Nigerian researcher had developed a COVID-19 vaccine with a high probability to succeed but how to fund the cost of the clinical trial had become a serious issue.

He, however, said government may have to look for sponsors who would recoup their investment when the vaccine is successful so that all the stages of the trial can be fulfilled.