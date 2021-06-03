I Still have Respect for PDP, Ayade tells Buhari

Two weeks after defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor of Cross River State, Prof. Ben Ayade, on Thursday met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja.

Ayade, who was led to the president’s office by the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, told reporters after the closed-door meeting with the president that he was in Aso Rock to formally present himself as the latest member of the APC.

He said despite leaving the opposition PDP, he still has high regard for the party and its leadership “having been a foundation member of the party in Cross River that won all elections in the state on the platform of the PDP”.

Details later…