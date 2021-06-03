Japaul Gold Post N1.2 Billion Loss in 2020 FYE

Gold & Ventutres Plc on Wednesday declared a loss after tax of N1.2 billion for the period ended December 31, 2020 compared to a profit after tax of N41 billion recorded a year ago; indicating further a loss of 103 percent.

In the same vein, the company declared a loss before tax stood at N830 million compared to a profit before tax of N41 billion declared the same period of 2019.

Japaul Gold said its revenue dropped 4.94 percent to N689.64 million in the review period of 2020 from N725 billion recorded the corresponding period of 2019.

in the same vein, net assets declined by -40 percent from N4.7 billion in 2019 end to N2.8 billion in the review period of 2020, Japaul Gold said in a filing with the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX).

Shares of Japaul Gold at the close of Wednesday’s trading session on the trading floor of the Nigerian bourse depreciated -4.84 percent to N0.59 kobo from N0.62 kobo traded the previous session.