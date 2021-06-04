AFAN wants Kaduna govt to adopt FG’s Anchor Borrowers Programme

By Moses Kolo

Kaduna, June 1, 2021 Alhaji Mohammed Salihu, Acting Chairman, All Farmers’ Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Kaduna State Chapter, has urged Kaduna state government to adopt the Federal Government’s Anchor Borrowers Programme to boost food production and sufficiency.

Salihu spoke on Tuesday while receiving improved ginger and maize seedlings from the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) at the ongoing 42nd Kaduna International Trade Fair, in Kaduna.

Salihu, who is also the Chairman, Maize Farmers Association of Nigeria (MFAN), Kaduna, explained that the move would complement the FG’s programme.

“The initiative has resuscitated farming activities in the country.

“With that kind of initiative in the state, farmers would be encouraged to increase their capacity which would in turn boost farm produce in the state and guarantee food security,’’ he added.

He commended RMRDC for the donation and pledged to ensure even distribution of the seedlings to all the 23 Local Government Areas of state through the respective leadership of the association.

Earlier, Alhaji Kabir Mutallab, the RMRDC Coordinator, in Kaduna, said a total of 250 tones of Ginger and about 400 tons of Maize seedlings were distributed free of charge to boost production and the value of the crops.

He urged the beneficiaries to ensure judicious utilization of the improved seedlings adding, “the council will monitor progress through the association up to harvesting period to ensure success.’’

In a remark, Alhaji Bello Abubakar, the National Secretary, Ginger Association of Nigeria, applauded the RMRDC for dealing with the farmers directly which he noted would reduce diversion and politicising the distribution.