A’Ibom distributes rice seedlings to farmers

By Isaiah Eka

Uyo, June 2, 2021 The Akwa Ibom State Government has empowered rice farmers with seedlings as the first planting season progresses to boost rice production.

The Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr Glory Edet, who presented the seedlings to farmers in Uyo on Wednesday said that agriculture was the bedrock of the nation’s economy.

Edet said that the state had been consistent in the distribution of farm inputs and loans of different category to farmers.

“One of the things the government is doing to ensure we have enough food is to assist farmers with quality inputs,” Edet said.

The commissioner who noted that agriculture was the highest employer of labour urged youths to embrace it.

She said that a team of inspectors would visit the farms to monitor progress of the famers.

Responding on behalf of the farmers, the State Chairman, All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Mr Bassey Inwang, commended the state government for the farm inputs.

Inwang urged the farmers to ensure that they make good use of the inputs to boost rice

Naija247news reports that the rice seedlings were distributed to farmers from Ini, Nsit Ubium, Ibiono Ibom and Uruan Local Government Areas of the state.

