Extensive and intensive pressures are being mounted on the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary planning Committee (CECPC), just as some stakeholders are mobilising to ensure there is no imposition of candidates during the forthcoming national convention of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC).

APC Legacy Awareness and Campaign (APCLAC), led by Mr. Ismail Ahmed, recently declared that no politician would be allowed to take undue advantage of the legitimate aspirations of members for a responsive and representative government.

APCLAC, while reiterating the commitment of the CECPC to address challenges bedevilling the party before the 2023 poll, assured: “Our leaders are not in denial and are responding to the challenges. Our party, APC, is the only party in the country, which leadership has acknowledged its internal problems and has initiated processes of resolving them.

“Thanks to the leadership of President Buhari, APC has been undergoing a deep-rooted rebuilding and repositioning process. A new leadership will emerge at the end of this process.”