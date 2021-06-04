By Abdullahi Shugaba

Katsina, June 3, 2021 The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) has announced that it had intercepted vehicles and essential commodities worth N101,027,350, allegedly smuggled through different borders into Katsina state.

The Acting Area Comptroller (AAC) of the NCS, Katsina Area Command, Alhaji Chedi Wada, disclosed this on Thursday, while briefing newsmen in Katsina, on his major achievements since he assumed office in the state five months ago.

Among items seized included: one Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Jeep, 2020 model worth N40,000,000.00, one Toyota Hilux, 2020 model, worth N29,000,000.00, one Mercedes Benz worth N4,050,000.00

“The three costly vehicles were intercepted along with 11 other brands, which were all estimated at a total cost of N91,592,500.00”, he said.

According to the AAC, other goods seized included: 226 bags of foreign rice, 50kg worth N4,972,000.00, 48 Jerri-cans of vegetable oil, N792,000.00, keg of 8775 litres of PMS (Petrol) worth N1,544,400.00.

This were in addition to other items like animal feeds, condensed milk, among others, all totaling N9,434,850.00.

“So, you can see, after careful analysis of all the seized items, we estimated their total Duty Paid Value (DPV) at N101.027, 350.00,”Wada said.

In a similar development, the Area Comptroller urged people living around the border corridors in the North-West Geo-Political zone to desist from smuggling and follow the right tracks.

“There are incentives by the Federal Government, through the Nigeria Customs Service, for people who are willing to import goods into this country.

“Four borders posts were opened in this country, among these two are in this zone: that of Maigatari in Jigawa State and that of Illela in Sokoto state,” he said.