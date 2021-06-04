By Philip Yatai

Kaduna, June 4, 2021 The Dangote Sugar Refinery (DSR) says it is making concerted efforts to meet the country’s industrial and households sugar demands.

Alhaji Abdulsalam Waya, the DSR Head of Sales and Marketing, Northern Region, made the pledge at a trade briefing and unveiling of a new sugar packaging, in Kaduna.

Waya, who tagged the unveiling as “New Look, Same Great Quality”, gave the assurance that DRS was committed to meeting the sugar needs of households and industries.

“What is happening here is a grand reunion of two partners – the company and its customers – in a bid to ensure mutual progress in the business of sugar manufacturing and marketing.

“The event will help to strengthen existing cordial relationship between our company and its customers in this part of our great country.

“Incidentally, it is coming at a time of great transformation in our company in terms of personnel and plant upgrades, all geared toward catering for the business interests of customers,” Waya said.

He said that the refinery was taking necessary steps to ensure consistent delivery of superior customer service to make existing business relationships more beneficial.

According to him, to this effect, the company has reinvigorated its marketing department, sales operations and customer service unit.

“This is with a view to ensuring effective demand generation, quicker service delivery and prompt complaints resolution.

“We have also, in the new spirit of serving the interests of our customers better, strengthened our field sales operation.

“Similarly, we have taken steps to ensure stock availability within our existing facilities,” he said.

Alhaji Rilwan Yusuf, the Head of Marketing of the refinery, said that DSR changed its product packaging to establish a difference, enhance competitiveness and extend brand life.

Yusuf said that the objective of the briefing was to formally unveil the new package design to the company’s partners in key markets.

“It is also to enhance visibility and boost the image of our Vitamin A fortified sugar brand to command good shelf presence,” he said.

Earlier, the General Manager, Sales and Marketing of the company, Mr Bello Sadiq, said that DSR had 60 per cent sugar market share in the country.

He said that with a large fleet of trucks for shipment of goods and vast network of trade distributors in the country, the company would make sugar available to the doorsteps of people and industries.