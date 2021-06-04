ARMSTRONG ALLAHMAGANI, Bauchi-

A Northern Group under the auspices of Arewa Youth for Peace and Security has condemned the killing of the former political adviser to former President Goodluck and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Barrister Ahmed Gulak, warning that it should not be given ethnic colouration.

The National President of the group, Alhaji Salisu Magaji, who gave the warning on Monday in an interview with journalists in Bauchi, however, described the murder as politically driven.

Alhaji Magaji, who noted that northern elders and leaders had been going to the South-East on daily basis without any problem and Igbos have also been going about their legitimate businesses in the north without any hitch, advised Nigerians not to allow the assassination of Gulak to be used to further cause division and disunity among Nigerians.

He said: “Gulak was a PDP man before he joined APC. He was the Chairman of APC governorship primaries in Imo State in 2018. He complained that some people wanted to abduct him several times but never succeeded”.

“Gulak alleged that he was given a bribe of two million dollars which he turned down. Nigerians are aware of these allegations because he complained publicly. APC lost the election and Emeka Ihedioha, won the election as governor on the platform of PDP,” he said.

He added that: “Later on, Hope Uzodinma was given the slot as Governor for Imo State. Gulak went to Imo to see Uzodinma so this is not an issue of North versus South East.

“Our Leaders, the likes of Professor Ango Abdullah used to go the South east and come back safety. Gulak had never spoken for the north. He had never defended the north for whatsoever. He was just an APC man, a politician and his assassination is not Igbo versus North because our people go to the area and come back safely.”

Alhaji Magaji urged the police to investigate the killing with a view to unraveling the motive and chided some groups in the north for insinuating that Gulak was killed by Igbos because he was a northerner.

He assured that Igbos in the North are safe and nobody would come attack them.

He said: “The police should investigate the killing thoroughly because Gulak had complained that they wanted to abduct him and even offered him bribe of two million dollars over the issues relating to the APC primary of but he refused.

“They are our brothers, they are Nigerians and the issues of Igbo versus north should not arise over Gulak. We want justice and we want peace in this country. We are living with Igbos successfully in this country and they are doing their businesses legally so the issue of attacking this and attacking that does not arise.”