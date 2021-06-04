Former Ondo State governor Mimiko denies joining APC

Dr Olusegun Mimiko, the immediate past governor of Ondo State, has denied rumours that he has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Mimiko in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, John Paul Akinduro, said that partisan politics is the least of his concerns now.

The former governor said in a situation where the nation is tottering on the precipice as a result of widespread insecurity, he was more concerned about how to pull the nation back from the brinks, and not defection into another party.

Akinduro said the report on Dr Mimiko’s supposed plan to defect to APC “is a piece of fake news.”

He said Dr. Mimiko has been in Abuja in the past one week or so, the statement continues, “to attend some events, including the meeting of some NGOs with ethnic-nationality leaders, all hinged on heartfelt concern for the deepening insecurity in the land; and how to fashion out workable solutions, especially through the plank of restructuring.

“He, within the days of his stay in Abuja, actively participated in the programme tagged ‘Nigeria’s 2023 Presidential Transition Inter-Ethnic Peace Dialogue,’ held at the Trancorp Hilton, Abuja, on Monday, and the 71st Birthday Celebration and Book Presentation of his party stalwart and friend, Honourable Iranola Joseph Akinlaja, held at the Shehu Yar’Adua Centre, on Tuesday, June 1st,” Akinduro said.

“It is noteworthy that at Hon Akinlaja’s book presentation, Dr Mimiko harped on the theme of security, by advising the President on the centrality of the security challenge to his legacy. He also had many informal meetings with Nigerians across ethnic, religious and political divide, on the need to find lasting, just and fair solutions to the orgy of violence and bloodletting across the country.

“Nowhere was any mention made or discussion held on any possible defection to any party. Dr. Mimiko remains in the Zenith Labour Party and his hope has been a collaboration of left-leaning political groups to offer a real ideologically driven alternative in the nation’s political process.”