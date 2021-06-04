NAICOM to unveil strategic plans to transform Insurance industry –official

By Rukayat Adeyemi /Ginika Okoye

Lagos, June 3, 2021 (NAN) The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), on Thursday, said that it will soon unveil reforms, strategic plans, digital and market development that will transform the insurance industry.

Mr Sunday Thomas, the Commissioner for Insurance, represented by Mr Sabiu Abubakar, said this at a dinner held in Lagos, to herald the 2021 NAICOM Seminar organised for journalists reporting the sector.

Thomas said that the commission would continue to collaborate with journalists considering their role in the industry.

“We will always appreciate your support in promoting the NAICOM agenda, ” Thomas said.

Naija247news reports that the two- day seminar, organised by the commission, attracted journalists from across the federation .

