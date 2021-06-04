NGO disburses N82m to farmers in Katsina State

By Abdullahi Shugaba

Katsina, June 3, 2021 A Non Governmental Organisation, Pyvera Rayuwa, has disbursed loans worth N82 million to farmers in Kafur Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Mr Lekan Tobe, Project Coordinator of the Organisation, disclosed this at a Field Day for Okro and Tomatoes Dry Season Farmers in Layin Ahmadu Village of Kafur Local Government of Katsina State on Thursday.

Tobe explained that the loan would enable 600 farmers from Masari and Layin Ahmadu wards to boost okro and tomatoes cultivation in the area.

”This is with the aim of feeding the state and the country in general,” Tobe said.

He said that fertilizers would be provided to the farmers to enable them achieve the set objective.

The coordinator added that boreholes would be sunk under “Pyvera Rayuwa Project for the farmers” to enable them get enough water for irrigation and domestic purposes.

Earlier in his remark, the Resource Person at the field day, Mr Nafiu Idris, said that the project was aimed at improving the economic potentials of farmers at all seasons.

Naija247news reports that Mr Bahago Titus, an official of East-West Seed Production Company, demonstrated how okro and tomatoes are planted to give high yield.

The Agricultural Officer of the organization, Mr Nathaniel Otene, told NAN on the side line of the event that the field day was aimed at exposing farmers to ‘drip irrigation’.

According to him, this is a new method in line with climate smart agricultural practice.

“This technology helps in conserving moisture and teach farmers on how to supply the exact water to plants on farms during dry season,” Otene said.

Related