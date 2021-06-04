By Ahmed Abba

Damaturu, June 3, 2021 Yobe Gov. Mai Mala Buni, has said that there were huge opportunities to be exploited for mutual benefit of China, Yobe and Nigeria, in general.

A statement signed by Mamman Muhammed, the Director General, Press and Media Affairs, quoted Buni as saying this when the Chinese ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Cui Jianchun, paid him a courtesy call on Thursday.

He said there was also room for partnership between the Chinese Peoples Congress and the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the people of the two countries to expand their businesses and attract infrastructural development into Nigeria.

Buni explained that the agricultural revolution in Nigeria by the Buhari regime, in consonance with the APC manifesto, saved Nigeria from food shortages during the COVID-19 global lockdown.

“President Muhammadu Buhari, in his wisdom, pushed for agricultural development in which farmers massively engaged in food production which saved the country during the lockdown.

“We should collaborate and continue to do business with Chinese investors in Nigeria for infrastructural development. Nigerians are willing to explore and exploit available avenues to move forward”, the governor added.

Responding, Jainchun, noted that Nigeria and China had many things in common, saying, “this year is a very special year for the two countries to do things that will be of mutual benefit”.

He expressed confidence that Nigeria would overcome its security challenges and look forward to a bright future, saying that Nigeria and China can also develop a strategy for political and economic prosperity.

“We can also partner for improvements in electricity, ICT, industrial growth, investment and technology, we will encourage investors to invest and create jobs in Nigeria.”

The ambassador extended an invitation to Gov. Buni to visit China.

Related