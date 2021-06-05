In the just concluded week, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) unveiled new processes for the registration of voters and transmission of results from ward level to the declaration of the final result.

According to the Commission, artificial intelligence technology would be deployed to detect underaged voters as voters’ faces will now be captured during the new online registration exercise scheduled to commence on Monday, June 28, 2021.

Nigerians are to begin their registration online before proceeding to the allocated INEC physical office for finger print and facial capture.

With the new registration process which is meant to ensure that new biometrics of all prospective voters are captured, voters will automatically be disqualified if the fingerprint and the facial print do not match at the point of voting.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu said that the new electronic voting gadgets would no longer malfunction due to network failure as the devices were built on latest technology.

Also, he noted that the Commission is now fully ready to transmit the 2023 election results electronically.

However, the INEC boss mentioned that all the innovative steps may be stalled if the National Assembly failed to pass the amended electoral bill.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government may have to renew its efforts to curb insecurity in the country amid recent trend of killings by unknown gunmen; including a recent high-profile case involving Hon. Ahmed Gulak, who was reportedly shot dead by unknown gunmen in Imo State.

The Adamawa State politician, had served the country in several capacities – he was a political adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan and the former speaker of Adamawa State House of Assembly.

Another victim was Mr. Christopher Dega, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Security to the Benue State Governor, Dr. Samuel Ortom who was also shot dead by unknown gunmen in Plateau State.

We expect the lawmakers to prioritize the passage of the amended electoral bill in order to consolidate the efforts of the electoral body in delivering credible elections which has a better chance to engender good governance going forward.