MAJORWAVES named local content magazine of the year

Majorwaves Energy Report (MER), an energy magazine was recently awarded
the *Best Local Content Magazine of the Year 2020. *
MER is published by Majorwaves Communications, a media, public relations,
training and research firm co-founded by 2017 Mandela Washington Fellow, Margaret
Nongo-Okojokwu and her husband, Jerome Onoja Okojokwu-Idu in 2018.
The award was given in recognition of the magazine’s significant coverage and
reportage of Local Content, Sustainability, Infrastructure and events in the Nigerian
Oil and Gas industry and across the African continent.
was conferred by the Oil and Gas Trainers Association of Nigeria (OGTAN) at the
2021 AGM and Lecture series during the Outstanding Media Award ceremony of the
Association which held late in April, 2021 at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria
Island, Lagos.
OGTAN conveyed the message in a letter signed by the association’s president Dr
Mayowa Afe, which reads in part: “We are pleased to inform you that the National
Executive Council of the Oil and Gas Trainers Association of Nigeria, (OGTAN)
noted unanimously with great pleasure your significant efforts in coverage of all
Local Content activities and events in the country.
“In recognition of this outstanding achievement, OGTAN Has decided to confer the
Best Local Content Magazine Award for the Year 2020.”
Recipients of other categories of the OGTAN Awards are the Minister of state for
Petroleum Resources, H.E Timipre Sylva, who bagged “the Gas Decade Personality”
award, alongside the Director General of the Department of Petroleum Resources,
Engr. Sarki Auwalu, who won “the Oil & Gas Innovative” award, and a host of
others.
Margaret and Jerome are both alumni of the prestigious Pan Atlantic University where
they studied Advanced Writing and Reporting Skills (AWAReS). While she is
presently studying Integrated Media Communications for a Masters’ degree at the
University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Jerome is a 2002 Associate member of the Nigerian
Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and holds a Masters’ degree in Environmental
Management from the University of Lagos.
