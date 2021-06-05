MAJORWAVES named local content magazine of the year

Majorwaves Energy Report (MER), an energy magazine was recently awarded

the *Best Local Content Magazine of the Year 2020. *

MER is published by Majorwaves Communications, a media, public relations,

training and research firm co-founded by 2017 Mandela Washington Fellow, Margaret

Nongo-Okojokwu and her husband, Jerome Onoja Okojokwu-Idu in 2018.

The award was given in recognition of the magazine’s significant coverage and

reportage of Local Content, Sustainability, Infrastructure and events in the Nigerian

Oil and Gas industry and across the African continent.

was conferred by the Oil and Gas Trainers Association of Nigeria (OGTAN) at the

2021 AGM and Lecture series during the Outstanding Media Award ceremony of the

Association which held late in April, 2021 at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria

Island, Lagos.

OGTAN conveyed the message in a letter signed by the association’s president Dr

Mayowa Afe, which reads in part: “We are pleased to inform you that the National

Executive Council of the Oil and Gas Trainers Association of Nigeria, (OGTAN)

noted unanimously with great pleasure your significant efforts in coverage of all

Local Content activities and events in the country.

“In recognition of this outstanding achievement, OGTAN Has decided to confer the

Best Local Content Magazine Award for the Year 2020.”

Recipients of other categories of the OGTAN Awards are the Minister of state for

Petroleum Resources, H.E Timipre Sylva, who bagged “the Gas Decade Personality”

award, alongside the Director General of the Department of Petroleum Resources,

Engr. Sarki Auwalu, who won “the Oil & Gas Innovative” award, and a host of

others.

Margaret and Jerome are both alumni of the prestigious Pan Atlantic University where

they studied Advanced Writing and Reporting Skills (AWAReS). While she is

presently studying Integrated Media Communications for a Masters’ degree at the

University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Jerome is a 2002 Associate member of the Nigerian

Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and holds a Masters’ degree in Environmental

Management from the University of Lagos.