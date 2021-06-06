12 Things To Know About Late Popular Nigerian Televangelist, TB Joshua

News of the death of the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, Temitope Joshua, better known as Prophet TB Joshua, has been trending on social media since the early hours of Sunday.

Many Nigerians have also been mourning the late prophet.

Below are a few things to know about the late cleric:

1. Joshua was born on June 12, 1963;

2. He was from Arigidi Akoko, in Akoko North West Area of Ondo State;

3. Financial difficulties impeded the completion of his education at St. Stephen’s Anglican Primary School, as his parents found it difficult to pay his fees. Nevertheless, his love for the Bible and the Christian life made him stand out among his equals and also earned him the name ‘small pastor’;

4. He was married to Evelyn Joshua, with whom he had three children;

5. He was a self-acclaimed Prophet. He claimed that he was God’s prophet and that he could predict the future;

6. On his SCOAN website, there is a statement which claims that 100 years before he was born, his birth had already been prophesied. The website further claims that after the pastor was born, he narrowly missed death when a stone almost him in the head where he was placed;

7. He was awarded the Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR) by the Nigerian government in 2008;

8. Joshua incorrectly predicted that Hillary Clinton would win the 2016 US election. After this prophecy failed to materialise, with Donald Trump winning the election, Joshua stated that he was referring to Clinton’s win in the popular vote and any misinterpretation was due to a lack of “spiritual understanding”;

He was known to be controversial, and was even ‘blacklisted’ by the government of Cameroon in 2010; On 12 September, 2014, a guesthouse collapsed in the SCOAN’s premises in Lagos, killing at least 115 people, 84 of them were South Africans; He died on Saturday 5th June, 2021 after one of his evening services in Lagos, Nigeria; Joshua was aged 57.