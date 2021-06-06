The headquarters of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations in Ikotun-Egbe, Lagos state has been sealed off.

This followed the death of the church’s founder, Temitope Joshua, popularly known as Prophet TB Joshua.

Joshua had said he received a ‘divine anointing’ and a covenant from God to start the ministry in 1987.

He died on Saturday 5th June, 2021 after one of his evening services. He was aged 57.

The cause of his death was not immediately disclosed, but sources told Saharareporters he fell ill two days ago.

His body is believed to have been deposited at General Hospital in Isolo, Lagos.

Pictures sent to Naija247news on Sunday morning showed that entrances into the church have been sealed off.

Thousands of sympathisers also thronged the church, in disbelief over the Prop