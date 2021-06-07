Governor of Imo State, Dist. Senator Hope Uzodimma has explained that his government is doing everything humanly possible to ensure that peace returns to Imo State faster than expected.

He spoke on Sunday while addressing the congregation at the Government House Chapel, Owerri after Service, to allay the fears of Imolites on the early morning shootings at the state capital.

Governor Uzodimma said the shooting was as a result of an attempt by the bandits to attack the Police Headquarters Owerri but they failed due to the resistance put up by the security agents.

“Today, security architecture of government yielded another huge success as the combined efforts of security agencies in the State repelled another attempt on the police headquarters in Owerri, Imo State. You must have learnt of the shooting in the early hours of today (Sunday). It was an attempt by the bandits to release some criminals in police custody, particularly most of those that have confessed to having committed the crimes for which they were arrested and detained.”

The Governor said that police working with the army and other security agencies were able, not only to repel the bandits, but apprehended all of them and recovered seven AK 47 Riffles, three Pump Action Riffles and some explosives they would have used to burn down the Police State Headquarters Owerri.

He therefore enjoined Imo people to join hands in prayer and thank God for taking control of the security situation in the State.

Governor Uzodimma reassured Imo people that government is on top of the security situation in the state, and that he “will not fold its hands and allow the freedom and welfare of our people trampled upon.”

He promised that government will do everything humanly possible to step up action to ensure there is peace and tranquility in Imo State to allow our economy to grow.

He reiterated his earlier call for the people to go about their normal businesses without fear of molestation “as God Almighty will go ahead and complete the good work he has started in Imo State.”