…Glamour, Glitz as Clerics, Others Task Oniru on Service, Humility, Transparency

Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has restated his administration’s commitment to the full implementation of Iru-Victoria Island Lagos Master Plan, saying that the axis is too critical to the economic posterity of the state to be ignored.

Speaking during the first Anniversary of coronation of Oba Omogbolahan Lawal (Abisogun II) as the 15th Oniru of Iruland, Governor Sanwo-Olu said that he was proud of the achievement of the monarch in the last one year that he ascended the throne his forebears. He added that more infrastructural and economic development had taken place in his kingdom within the first year of his ascendancy.

The governor, who also said that more roads and other infrastructure would be executed in the axis, urged the monarch to partner with the state government in the urban and regional regeneration of the Iruland in order to realise the full potential of the Greater Lagos agenda.

He said the members of the state executive council were excited with the innovation the monarch introduced in less than a year he was enthroned.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, said that the people of Iru kingdom were lucky to have the caliber of the Oniru, who is internationally acknowledged as a cerebral scholar as their king. He said that with Oba Lawal, the kingdom would witness more transformation and developments.

He said: “I know very well that his wealth of experience will bring about positive economic development into Iruland. How I wish that they had more land, how I wish they could extend into the Atlantic so that they can create a bigger kingdom for his people.

“Even within what he has, I know that he will transform this place into an enviable location that all of us in Lagos and Nigeria will truly be proud of.

“The waterfront, the economic activities that is happening there, the commercial hub that is happening also on the waterways, we have discussed this and we said as a state government, we will continue to help because it is only when you bring development to local communities like this, that people can see better growth.”

The governor urged the people of Iru kingdom to support the Oniru with prayers in order for him to excel and bring progress to the people. He also charged them embrace local and foreign investors to bring about positive development to the kingdom.

“Today is about our Kabiyesi, it’s about our traditional institution in the Yoruba land, it’s about development for our people and about ensuring that there’s a space and there is a responsibility for our traditional institution. His royal majesty, Omogbolahan Lawal is an example of that institution, is an example of the capability that can happen in that sector.

“I want to commend you , I want to thank God for your life, I pray that as you celebrate the first anniversary, we will celebrate your fifth, 10th, 20th, and 50th and if God wishes, we will celebrate much more with you and you will do it with grace.”

On their part, the National Missioner Ansar-UD-Deen Society, Sheikh Abdul Rahaman Ahmad and Pastor of Trinity House church, Ituah Ighodalo, urged Oba Lawal to always make himself accessible to his subjects in order to endear himself to them. They said that the monarch would be able to make more impact on the lives of the people of the kingdom, if they have access to him.

Dignitaries at the event were: Deputy Governor of Lagos, Dr Obafemi Hamzat; former Defence Minister (State), Senator Musiliu Obanikoro; former deputy governor of Lagos, Otunba Femi Pedro; Erelu Abiola Dosunmu; Chief Imam of Lagos, Sheikh Oluwatoyin Abou-Nolla; Pastor in Charge of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Idowu Iluyomade; traditional rulers; captains of industries chairmen of various local government in the state.