APC chieftain wants 35 per cent affirmative action in Constitution

By Douglas Okoro

Abakaliki, June 7, 2021 A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi, Mrs Ann Agomeze, has advocated the inclusion of 35 per cent affirmative action for women in the constitution.

Agomeze, a former Permanent Secretary in the state, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki on Monday.

She said that to have the 35 per cent affirmative action enshrined in the constitution would enhance women’s participation in the nation’s politics.

The APC stalwart further said the agitation for allocation of more seats to women in the elective and appointive positions had been in the front burner for a long time.

She contended that time had come to actualise the dream, saying, “People should be reasonable. We have come of age and women constitute bulk of the eligible voters.

“I am one of the strongest proponents of the affirmative action and increase in women participation in politics.

“I am glad it is receiving attention in the ongoing Constitution review.

“And if every woman should vote for women during elections, no man will smell any elective seat because women are the ones that make things happen.

“If the clamour for 35 per cent affirmative action is enshrined in our constitution, it will become a law.

“This will obviously promote women’s active participation in politics in all areas,” Agomeze said.

She appealed to political stakeholders in the country to support the campaign for more political recognition for women.

She also appealed to Nigerians from all walks of life and across party divides to support the ongoing constitution review to enthrone a stronger constitution and build stronger and more united country.

Related