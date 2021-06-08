APC will clear Anambra guber poll- Moghalu

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Abuja, June 7, 2021 Dr George Moghalu, one of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirants for Nov.6, Anambra poll, has expressed optimism that the party would record a landslide victory at the election.

Moghalu currently, Managing Director, National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), said this when he spoke with newsmen on Sunday in Abuja.

The aspirant also a former National Auditor of the suspended APC National Working Committee (NWC), said that contrary to assumption, the APC was a popular party in the state.

“In the 2017 election in Anambra, we came second, we beat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in that election.

“The same Anambra people are there. When you marry two husbands, ask women, they will tell you. Anambra people have married two husbands and the third one is waiting which is APC

“And we are asking them to marry us this time so that they will be in a position to compare the first, second and this husband that is coming,” he said.

He said the APC was taking over the governance in Anambra with a commitment and determination to change the narrative and to ensure real development.

Speaking on President Muhammadu Buhari-led government development strides in Anambra, Moghalu said the construction of the second Niger bridge was actually started by the Buhari-led administration.

According to him, the construction of the bridge will likely be completed in the first quarter of 2022.

“As we speak, Enugu-Onitsha road and Enugu-Port Harcourt road is being addressed, a new contract has been awarded between Umahia and Ikot-Ekpene road,same thing for Aba-Ikot-Ekpene road,” Moghalu said.

This, he said, was in addition to several other ongoing and completed projects in the state and the South East generally.

He expressed optimism that people of the South East would continue to support and vote for the APC at every election.

Moghalu expressed worry over the current security challenge in the South East, especially the killings and destructions of public property, saying that no political struggle was worth the blood of any soul.

“To be honest with you, I feel worried. I feel concerned, like any critical stakeholder in the Nigeria project.

“I feel worried especially as it concerns my zone, the South East because this people that are killed are people’s children and people’s husbands.

“They are people brothers, as for me, nothing is worth shedding any blood it cannot be explained, it cannot be justified.

“It is a very sad situation, if you look at history, every disagreement, every quarrel every war has never ended on a battle field, it usually end on the negotiating table,”Moghalu said.

He, therefore, called for negotiation to address whatever the grievances maybe.

“Power belonges to God who gives it to whom he pleases at his own time, but am making myself available to be used by God so that his will will be done in Anambra.

“The election of Nov. 6 will not be a tea party, it is going to be a strong contest.

“Every party will come to the election with its best with the desire to win, so I have offered myself to my people of Anambra,”he said.

According to him, he has the experience, knowledge, capacity, integrity, courage and determination to win the election.