Association lauds Gov Mala-Buni over sesame export to Qatar, South Korea

By Nabilu Balarabe

Damaturu, June 8, 2021 Alhaji Abdu Hussaini, Chairman, Sesame Seed Traders and Farmers Association of Nigeria in Yobe, on Tuesday commended Gov Mai Mala-Buni for his plan to begin export of sesame to Qatar and South Korea.

Naija247news reports that Mala-Buni had in a recent radio broadcast said talks on exporting sesame to South Korea and Qatar had reached advance stage.

Hussaini told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Damaturu that the deal, if sealed, will raise annual sesame production in the state to over 60,000 tons.

“ The deal will encourage more people to cultivate sesame because market has been brought to their door steps.

“ However, we are calling on the governor to ensure there is good pricing of the commodity to increase the income of our farmers,” he said.

The chairman said the 60,000 tons mark was realistic, considering the huge potential of sesame cultivation in the state.

Hussaini said sesame is being cultivated in 17 local government areas of Yobe, including Nguru, Geidam, Bursari, Machina, Jakusko, Tarmuwa, Yusufari, Potiskum, Yunusari, Damaturu, Nengere, Gashu’a, Gujiba and Gulani.

“ At the peak of harvest, that is from October to December and even beyond, about 450 35-tons- trucks are dispatched weekly from these areas to various markets in the country,” he said.

The chairman, however, said the state government’s intervention, especially in provision of farm inputs, was critical to meeting the target.

“ That is why we are appealing to government to support our members with farm input, loans to enhance our productivity.

“ We are also calling on the government to reconstruct the Nguru-Gumsa road for easy movement of our goods to the market,” Hussaini said