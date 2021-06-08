Government urged to provide incentives for poultry farmers

By Joy Odigie

Benin, June 8, 2021 Mr Monday Idehai, a poultry farmer, has urged the federal and state governments to give incentives to poultry farmers for them to remain in business.

Idehai made the appeal in an interview with newsmen in Benin on Tuesday.

He said it was regrettable that many poultry businesses in the country were folding up due to high cost of production.

Idehai called for the intervention of government in the regulation of the cost of feeds in the country to encourage poultry farmers.

Idehai also appealed to government to give financial assistance in the form of grants to poultry farmers.

“Government should also give incentives to farmers to increase corn and soya beans production in the country.

“A bag of poultry feed is presently sold for about N8,000 as against N3,000 it was sold a few years ago while a day old chick is about N500, something we were buying for N150 a few years ago.

“The high cost of feed, birds, cages and power supply has led to high cost of production and poultry businesses are shutting down.

“Poultry business used to be very lucrative but we are now finding it difficult to maximise profit from the business these days,’’ Idehai said.

He also advised poultry farmers to employ good production and marketing managers to help them reduce cost of production.

“A good production manager must help the farmer to raise the birds to appreciable market standards with less mortality.

“He should be able to reduce mortality to the barest minimum because a farmer with high bird mortality and high cost of production will not make profit.

“When you buy 5,000 birds and about 2,000 die, you are bound to make a loss. The highest mortality from 5,000 birds should be 100 or 200 birds.

“Also, the marketing manager must be able to get ready buyers for the chicken products when necessary to maximise profit,’’ he said.