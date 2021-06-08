Health Care in Nigeria: Supplements, Immunity gain traction

As more people around the world turn to dietary supplements to boost their immunity following the outbreak of Covid-19 and its effects, Nigerians are also toeing the line.

A research paper by Poland based nutritionist, Professor Jadwiga Hamulka, alongside four other nutritionists notes that “the use of dietary supplements has been steadily increasing all over the world and additionally, the sales of supplements has dynamical increased in the wake of the coronavirus disease in most of the countries.”

In Nigeria, the trend is similar, according to Pharmacist Adekunle Oyegade Managing Director/CEO of Lagos based Mopheth Pharmacy, “patients are more receptive to information relating to supplements and even compliance with their routine medications.”

In their global study, Professor Hamulka and his team concluded that “during the COVID-19 outbreak in March 2020, the interest in immune-related compounds and foods like vitamins C and D, zinc, omega-3, garlic, ginger, or turmeric, as well as their consumption increased.

Dietary supplements are products designed to augment your daily intake of nutrients, including vitamins and minerals. Many are safe and offer significant health benefits, but there are some that pose health risks, especially if overused. Dietary supplements also include amino acids, fatty acids, enzymes, probiotics, herbals, botanicals, and animal extracts.

They help improve the immune system and achieve good health and well-. Dietary supplements can also replace prescription medications, as well as help reduce severe wear and tear particularly for the elderly. Thus the lucrative growth is projected to occur during the forecast period.

Medical research group, Facts & Factors estimates the global Dietary Supplements Market at $167.8 billion in 2019 and expects it to reach $306.8billion by 2026. The global Dietary Supplements Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 9.0% from 2019 to 2026.

Mr. Oyegade notes that “Mopheth pharmacy has always embraced and promoted preventive medicine as a route to overcoming the burden of disease even before the pandemic began.”

“Information is power,” he says “but ability to properly adhere to information and filter relevant details that would ensure optimal health is key,” he adds

Speaking on the right steps to ensuring a healthier society, he notes that Nigerians should always adhere to guidelines set by relevant bodies. Take their immunity boosters and routine medication and try to exercise regularly as well as maintain a proper diet which would ensure a healthy lifestyle.