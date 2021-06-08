Okowa cautions political appointees against entanglement with 2023 politics

By Ifeanyi Olannye

Asaba, June 7, 2021 Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has advised political appointees in the state not to entangle themselves with issues bothering on 2023 general elections in order to focuse on their duties.

The governor gave the advice on Monday while swearing in the new Secretary to the State Government, Chief Patrick Ukah and some Special Advisers at the Government House, Asaba.

Okowa charged them to shun complacency and redouble their efforts to help his administration to deliver on its promises to the people.

He said that getting entangled with politics of 2023 could lead to abandonment of duties, loss of track of duties, negligence and dereliction of duty.

According to him, it is inevitable that politics will be played, but as much as possible, political appointees should endeavour to stick to their responsibilities and get a firm grip of the job at hand.

“At the end of this tenure, we shall all have reason to celebrate the legacy of a ‘Stronger Delta’, standing on the tripod of prosperity, peace and progress,” he said.

The governor reiterated the irrevocable commitment of his administration’s determination to finish strong.

He congratulated the new SSG and the special advisers on their appointment and said that Ukah had been an integral part of his administration’s ‘Stronger Delta Agenda.”

Ukah had served as commissioner in two ministries in the state since the inception of the present administration in 2015.

“Ukah, therefore, brings to the office of the SSG, working knowledge of our policies and programmes and is well grounded to see to their effective implementation in his current position.

“Beyond that, the new SSG possesses an unpretentious mien, humble outlook and bubbly personality that I believe will serve him well in this new assignment.

“I have always said that the office of the SSG requires a person who is able to marry policy (where the administration wants to go) and politics (how it mobilises resources, personnel and the necessary support for government’s agenda).

“The SSG must not only have the capacity and competence to drive the administration’s policies and programmes.

”He must also be a consensus-builder and adept at managing various persuasions and handling conflicts, internally and externally.

“It is required of any SSG to be broad-minded, accessible and flexible, with a good sense of fairness and justice,” he said.

Okowa also charged the special advisers to discharge their duties in accordance with section 196 (1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“All of you are well acquainted with the key policy thrusts of this administration.

“I expect you to work with a greater sense of urgency, unflagging enthusiasm, more creativity and innovative strategies.

”This is to enable us to successfully execute our policies and programmes for the greater good of all,” he added.

Responding on behalf of the appointees, Ukah, thanked the governor for the honour done them, and assured him that they would not betray the confidence reposed in them.

The special advisers include Dr Kingsley Emu, Chief Economic Adviser; Mr Omimi Esquire, Political Adviser; and Chief Isaac Anwuzia, Political Adviser.

Other special advisers whose portfolios were not stated were Mr Emmanuel Okoro, Mr Kelly Penawou, Chief Andy Asawota, Chief Edwin Uzor and Chief Godwin Ogadi.