By Yinusa Ishola

Ifaki-Ekiti, June 8, 2021 A business woman, Mrs Mary Aboyeji on Tuesday, urged Nigerians to tap into online trading and business opportunities because of its capacity to boost and grow the nation’s economy.

Aboyeji made the call at a one-day business forum held in Ido, Ido-Osi Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

The forum with the theme: “Taking Maximum Advantage of Online Business Potentials” attracted youths and women associations, traders, students and artisans.

Aboyeji said online business platform if genuinely harnessed, had the capacity to attract foreign exchange earnings and reduce the nation’s unemployment rate by 50 per cent.

According to her, Nigeria with the recent monetary injection into the economy is ripe with the required potential to compete favourable in the global online business space.

The business expert said that notable improvement and recent technological breakthrough in data networking had made citizens formidable competitors in global online business.

Aboyeji said adoption of online business platform would also assist government in the efforts toward diversifying the nation’s economy from oil dependence.

She urged need government at all levels to explore new areas of developing the economy, saying continuous dependent on oil for revenue was retarding economic growth.

“There are numerous genuine profitable online trading platforms that will impact positively and profitably on citizen’s standard of living.

“Regardless of many challenges confronting online businesses and trading as regarding issues of sharp practices, sustainability, cybercrimes and others with notable improvement in information communication technology, online businesses has now become much easier and accessible.

“With access to devices and gadgets, online business becomes mobile and accessible with network improvement across cities and villages,” she said.

Aboyeji said that such online business platforms had the capabilities to impact on the nation’s Gross Domestic Products (GDP) thereby reducing inflation rate to the barest minimum.

She listed other benefits of online business networking as interaction with global business professionals and making new trading partners online.

Others are free business counselling as well as accessibility to improved global markets.

“You can also engage in real estate management, online trading referrals as well as cash investments to make profit and gains without stress,” she said.

Mr Abiodun Oki and Mrs Agnes Anjorin, both participants, described the forum as very beneficial and also eye-opener toward self -sustenance and reliance.